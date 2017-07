ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is currently investigating a shooting in downtown Albuquerque.

Information is very limited but we know it happened around 2 a.m. near 3rd and Central.

KRQE News 13 crews captured several officers on scene and an ambulance was also called out.

No word yet on if anyone was shot or if they found a gunman.

At last check, officers are blocking off some of the area.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.