Police arrest Albuquerque couple accused of child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple was arrested and charged with child abuse.

Deputies say they were checking on the daughter of 30-year-old Melissa Padilla and 34-year-old Shaun Moralez.

They say they had gotten a referral about possible abuse. Investigators say they found the 8-year-old had been beaten and say the couple had been using weed and other drugs in front of her.

Friday, Chief Judge Edward Benavidez released on Padilla on her own recognizance and set a $2,000 bond for Moralez.