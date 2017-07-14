Police arrest Albuquerque couple accused of child abuse

By Published: Updated:
Melissa Padilla and Shaun Moralez
Melissa Padilla and Shaun Moralez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple was arrested and charged with child abuse.

Deputies say they were checking on the daughter of 30-year-old Melissa Padilla and 34-year-old Shaun Moralez.

They say they had gotten a referral about possible abuse. Investigators say they found the 8-year-old had been beaten and say the couple had been using weed and other drugs in front of her.

Friday, Chief Judge Edward Benavidez released on Padilla on her own recognizance and set a $2,000 bond for Moralez.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s