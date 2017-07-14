On The Stage: Santa Fe Performing Arts’ Shows

Tara Khozein, Associate Director with the Santa Fe Performing Arts, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the SFPA summer youth theater productions.

The Spooky Summer of ’17 summer youth theater programs are wrapping up and now it is time for the shows. You can see young performers taking on the spooky roles, in ‘The Witches’ on July 22, 23, 29 and 30 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon and ‘Sweeney Todd,’ July 27, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.

