Now: Celebrating National Women’s Motorcycle Month

July is National Women’s Motorcycle Month and July 14 is National Motorcycle Day. New Mexico Living celebrated by getting an in depth tour of everything available at R&S Motorsports. General Manager, Kristen Soden, showed us around the Westside location and taught Carmelina about the number of options there are for women who want to ride. If you have questions, visit Kristen on the Westside or any of the locations in Albuquerque.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by R&S Motorsports