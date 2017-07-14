New Mexico governor supports monument review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Susana Martinez says she supports the federal review of two national monuments in New Mexico, saying it’s important that the designations follow the intent and spirit of the law.

The two-term Republican governor outlined her comments regarding the Rio Grande del Norte and the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks national monuments in a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Environmentalists supported the monuments, saying the designations have resulted in economic benefits. Martinez says only anecdotal evidence exists to support those claims.

As for the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks site, she noted there are archaeological sites within the boundaries but the proclamation also lists objects such as grasslands, rattlesnakes and jackrabbits that don’t satisfy the intent of the law used to create the monument.

She says such wildlife and landscapes can be found around the state.