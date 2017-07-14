Mom whose daughter died hopes to educate people about hot car deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mom spoke about the tragic loss of her daughter while educating people about hot car deaths.

Two-year-old Jahzel died after being left in a hot car in 2010. Her mom, Stephanie Pinon, says it was an accident.

She says she didn’t realize her husband had put Jahzel in her minivan as she rushed to a meeting.

Pinon now works with KidsAndCars.org, a nonprofit safety organization.

“Check your backseat. Check it every time you are going to come out of your vehicle because you never know,” she said.

For more information about KidsAndCars.org, click here.