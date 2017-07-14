High pressure will stay to our west through the weekend leading to a thin crop of storms on Saturday but an expanding crop by Sunday. The Chance for showers further increases next week as the high shifts back to the east. We should be looking at a week long set up that brings regular storms to the state.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event