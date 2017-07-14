Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s underneath a clearing sky. More clouds are expected to build over the state as we get further into the day… eventually giving way to spotty to scattered storms. Those within western, central and northern NM have a shot at storms – most favorable for areas in and around the higher terrain. Fewer storms are expected today compared to Thursday but it’ll still be a good idea to keep an umbrella on standby. Afternoon highs will be similar to what we had earlier this week – expect widespread 60s, 70s and 80s.

