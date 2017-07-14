July 14th Morning Rush: Alleged APD shooter to make first court appearance

1. The man accused of shooting an APD officer during a standoff in northeast Albuquerque is preparing for his first court appearance Friday. Police say 38-year-old Maximiliano Villegas barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday night near Wyoming and Montgomery after officers responded to a domestic dispute. At one point they say a 9-year-old was inside with Villegas. After letting the child go, APD says he fired shots at officers and hit one of them in the shoulder. The officer is expected to be okay. Currently, Villegas is on unpaid leave from UNM Hospital where he’s been a security officer since 2014.

2. The search for the man dubbed the “South Capitol Creeper” continues Friday after police are now urging residents in the area to keep their doors and windows locked, especially at night. Thursday dozens met to talk with detectives at Harvey Cornell Rose Park about the man who’s been reportedly seen exposing himself and groping women. They say he’s roughly six feet tall with an athletic build, tan skin, light brown hair in a crew cut.

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s underneath a clearing sky.

4. We could learn the impact of Republicans’ new health care bill as early as next week. The latest plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act allows insurers to sell less expensive, bare-bones plans and puts more money into tax credits to help low-income Americans pay for coverage. Two Republicans already say they’ll vote no and Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine.

5. Many New Mexicans already have the brand-new chile license plates on their cars Friday morning and they’re proving to be hot sellers. According to MVD more than 3,000 of the new license plates have been sold since.

The Morning’s Top Stories