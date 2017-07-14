In The Community: GAAR’s Backpack Drive

Don Martindell, 2017 GAAR President, Danny Vigil, 2018 GAAR President-Elect, and Kris Cannaday, a Good Neighbor Award Recipient, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors Backpack Drive.

From July 17 through the July 21 you can donate $50 or more to have a filled backpack, for either elementary or middle and high school students, to be delivered to APS Title I Schools.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors