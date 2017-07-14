Federal safety regulators investigate teen’s bathtub death

By Published:

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal safety regulators are investigating the death of a teenage girl who was electrocuted in her own bathtub.

Madison Coe, 14, died Sunday at her father’s house in Lovington.

Family members say Coe was found in a tub holding her Samsung 6 Edge Plus cellphone, which was plugged into an extension cord beside the bathtub.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating to find out if any products played a role in her death.

Coe’s family has been open about the incident and hopes others will learn from it.

“My daughter said if this could save one life, that’s what matters,” Donna Pruitt O’Guinn, Coe’s grandmother, said.

A GoFundMe page to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses has already raised more than $12,000.

