FBI: Buried body is fugitive accused in police chief slaying

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that the remains of a fugitive wanted in the 1980 slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief have been found buried in a yard in Massachusetts.

The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found Thursday buried in the yard of a Dartmouth home owned by Webb’s ex-wife. The FBI and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts authorities announced Friday the remains have been positively identified.

Investigators believe he died about 17-years-ago, but declined to say how he died.

Prosecutors in both states confirmed to The Associated Press that the ex-wife, Lillian Webb, led authorities to his body and won’t be prosecuted in the investigation.

Donald Webb was wanted in the fatal shooting of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams.