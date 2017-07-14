Easy water-saving tips help lower bills and save the environment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Watershed Resource Network demonstrates how rain barrels can easily keep gardens watered and offered additional tips to cut utility bills.

The New Mexico Watershed Resource Network (NMWRN) provides a community-wide platform for integrated water harvesting and green infrastructure projects as essential elements for creating sustainable communities within healthy ecosystems. By hosting events where children can decorate rain barrels to tailoring advice for individual water-saving usage based on location and lifestyle, the group is making conservation easy for everyone.

The NMWRN will be conducting fun demonstrations and sharing valuable information at the Rail Yards Market on July 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for “Water Day.”

For more information on water conservation or this event, visit the watershed resource website.