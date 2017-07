DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A National Guard Army unit in Durango will be leaving its post.

According to the Durango Herald, the group will be combining with its parent unit in Montrose to save time and money.

Officials say they’ve faced recruitment challenges and are undermanned because of how far service members had to drive when reporting for duty.

They say they’ll save money not having to continue to reimburse members for travel expenses.