DOH holds back-to-school immunization clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is hosting back-to-school immunization clinics starting July 29. The Public Health Offices in Albuquerque, Belen, Roswell and Hobbs will be administering free shots for anyone 18 and under through the month of August. Officials say the special clinics are part of the “Got Shots?” campaign that is aiming to encourage parents to get their kids up to date before school starts.

Clinic Dates and Locations:

The Albuquerque Midtown Public Health Office is located at 2400 Wellesley Drive northeast and will be offering immunization clinics on the following days:

Friday, July 28, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, August 7, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Belen Public Health Office is located at 617 Becker Avenue and will be offering immunization clinics on the following days:

Saturday, July 29; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1; 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, August 3; 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

Friday, August 4; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m.)

Saturday, August 5; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m.)

Wednesday August 9; 8:30am -4pm (closed lunch 12pm-1pm)

Thursday, August 10; 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, August 11; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m.)

Saturday, August 12; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 15; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1.p.m.)

Wednesday, August 16; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (closed for lunch 12 p.m.-1 p.m.)

The Hobbs Public Health Office is located at 1923 N. Dal Paso, Suite B and will be offering immunization clinics on the following days:

Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

The Roswell Public Health Office is located at 200 E. Chisum and will be offering immunization clinics on the following days:

Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday-Friday, July 31 – August 10, 2017 from 8:00-11:00 a.m. and 1:00-4:00 p.m.