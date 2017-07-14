Cindy Pickett visits Duke City for anniversary of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of the classic Matthew Broderick movie, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, remember Cindy Pickett as the “cool mom,” and she doesn’t disappoint KRQE News 13 viewers while in town to honor the film’s legacy.

Cindy visits the KRQE Mornings studio to discuss her appearance at The Guild Cinema for a special screening of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and her recent New Mexico experience filming her new project with Cybil Shepherd in Truth or Consequences.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off will be screened at The Guild Cinema on

Friday, July 14 at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

For more information on the screening or the movie, visit the Guild website.