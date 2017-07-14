Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Not as many storms are expected across New Mexico today. An area of high pressure is going to set up across the Four Corners. This will limit storms this afternoon to the northern and western mountains. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have a slight chance for a storm this evening, but overall it will not be as active for storms today.

The same will be true for Saturday. The best shot at storms tomorrow will be across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado with spot storm chances around the Gila. More moisture could move into the state on Sunday and this could give central along with western New Mexico better chances at storms to close out the weekend.

High pressure could then re-establish itself just to the east of New Mexico for next week. This pattern will draw in a better moisture supply by next week and bring more storm chances to a good portion of New Mexico.