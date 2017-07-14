Bridal store closure leaves bride-to-be worried and stressed without a dress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A national bridal store chain suddenly closed Friday, leaving brides panicking that they won’t get their dresses and they’ll never see their money again.

The lights are off and the doors are locked but dresses are still inside.

KRQE News 13 spoke with a bride-to-be and her fiancé about the mess they say they are in just three months before their wedding day.

“This is the wrong way to treat people. It’s awful,” bride-to-be Dellyn Sierra said.

Alfred Angelo bridal stores are closing from coast to coast after reports of bankruptcy, including the Uptown location, but bride-to-be Sierra and her fiancé Richard Gonzales said they didn’t even get a heads-up.

“We found out through a tag on Facebook at 10 o’clock not through anybody contacting us through the company. We had no word,” Sierra and Gonzales said.

Now the couple is stressed and left wondering if they will get her wedding dress and the six bridesmaids dresses they’ve already paid for.

“Our wedding is in three months so we have to figure that out. I know there are many people who don’t even have that much time to figure that out,” Gonzales said.

Frantically making phone calls and waiting outside the closed store, the two took off work Friday to figure out their next step.

“We contacted the lawyer that they said on there but no one has got back to us, but everyone we tied to contact no one reached out to us. No one has said anything,” Sierra said.

They said if they don’t get the dresses soon, they will have to look for new ones elsewhere.

A local bridal store owner says she is already seeing the ripple effect.

“We have already got two phone calls early this morning to come in and try on dresses,” Darlene Archibeque, owner of Bridal Elegance by Darlene, said.

For the past 36 years she has been helping brides get into the dress of their dreams. She said she’s never seen a bridal shop close up like this without notice.

“It saddens me about this whole situation and I will be here if I can help in any way. I am ready to,” Archibeque said.

As for the groom and bride-to-be, they just want what they paid for.

“All I want is what is due to us. That’s all we want. To be honest we want the dress. I just want our dresses,” Gonzales and Sierra said.

Until that happens, the couple and their bridal party are out thousands of dollars. Now Sierra’s wondering if she’ll get her dream dress, or if she’ll have to settle for something else.

After making calls all day and waiting for a response from the company, the couple still hasn’t heard back. They said if they have to buy a new wedding dress they may have to postpone their honeymoon.

While Alfred Angelo has closed, the company’s website is still up and running, even letting dress shoppers sign up for appointments.