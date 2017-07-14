Animal Humane gears up for July events, warns about hot weather dangers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery will host a fun event to raise money for homeless pets…plus more tips on hot weather safety for KRQE News 13 pet lovers.

Animal Humane New Mexico (AHNM) is partnering with Sidetrack Brewing to raise money to help the pets in their care. Each Tuesday in July, the brewery will donate 10 percent of the day’s sales to Animal Humane. The brewery also boasts a pet-friendly patio and will be joined by a food truck. On Tuesday, July 18, $1 from each pint sold between the hours of 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. will be donated to AHNM.

AHNM also reminds viewers to never leave a pet in a parked car, as 80 degrees outside rises to over 100 degrees inside the car within minutes, even with the windows down. Dogs can suffer brain damage within five minutes at that temperature.

Also, before walking dogs on hot pavement, viewers are advised to test it first by placing the back of a hand on the sidewalk for 5 seconds. This effort determines if it’s too hot for dog’s feet, which could cause trauma.

For more information or helpful tips, visit the AHNM website.