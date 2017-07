ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for an accused armed robber.

Police say 47-year-old Suna Senti robbed the Fallas Discount Store back in April. They say a cashier claims she and another woman took items from the store, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

Investigators say she was a convicted felon and on APD’s list of high-profile repeat offenders.