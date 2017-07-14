ABQ ToDo Crew: Music In The Duke City

ABQ ToDo Crew Tanya Lenti from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to talk about the musical options this weekend in the Duke City.

Western Youth Day This Sunday in Old Town, presented by the Western Music Association. From noon to 5 p.m., you and your family can enjoy this free event.

The 12 Annual New Mexico Jazz Festival is being celebrated the entire weekend at the Outpost Performing Center, featuring Pat Martino.

Lavender in the Village Festival is Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Agri-Nature Center, in the Village of Los Ranchos.

