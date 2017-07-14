$23M bond approved for modern aquatic and recreation center in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Taxes in one New Mexico town are going up significantly. All the money raised will go toward building something the city says it desperately needs.

This is the future of recreation in the city of Roswell: basketball courts, an indoor pool with a rock wall, and an outdoor aquatic center, all part of a new $23 million recreation center.

This is something this city has been working for years to build. It will replace the old Cahoon Pool and the Yucca Rec Center that was falling apart — but the fancy new center comes at a cost.

“A total tax will be one quarter of a percent, and that equals out to two-and-a-half-cents for every $10 in purchases,” explained Dennis Kintigh, Mayor of Roswell.

Thursday night the city council approved the $23 million bond to fund the center. The tax implemented July 1 will be around for the next 20 years.

“I’m totally fine with that and with them building stuff for the kids. That’s amazing, they need something to be done here,” said May Agostini.

Most residents say they’re fine paying for it.

“This is exactly the kind of thing Roswell needs,” said Roswell visitor, Jordan Wimberly.

But city councilor Juan Oropesa thinks it should’ve been handled a different way.

“I wanted the public to have a say as to whether they wanted to finance it or not, and then of course that would take a municipal bond election,” Oropesa explained.

Oropesa believes the way they did it comes with some risks.

“You run the risks that at some point you’re not going to be able to collect enough gross receipts to pay the debt that the city is mounting up,” he said.