SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is looking to hire more people to help keep the city clean.

The city added 26 new park maintenance positions and 14 positions for the upkeep of city streets.

They’re looking for people to help clean up medians, and other areas on public property.

City officials say the Parks and Recreation Department had a $200,000 increase in this year’s budget, making it possible to better maintain outdoor spaces.

