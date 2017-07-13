Sandia High renames baseball field after beloved coach John Gunther

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia High Matordors baseball team will carry the memory of their beloved fallen coach John Gunther every time they take the field.

The baseball field at the school is now John Gunther Field.

New Matadors coach Chris Eaton worked with Gunther.

“Just honoring him in some way was really important,” said Eaton. “To name the field that’s really the most lasting impactful thing you can do.”

Matadors outfielder Joseph Barreras found out about the news late Thursday evening and was thrilled.

“He was a great guy and it’s an honor to be able to remember him every time we step on the field and play our hearts out every time we know he’s on the field with us,” said Barreras.

Gunther was a teacher and coach at the school for 16 years. He was head coach of the Matadors baseball program for six years. He lost his battle with stage four colon cancer in March. Gunther was 55 years old.