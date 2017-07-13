Ruidoso neighborhood could go dumpster free in response to bears

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Ruidoso neighborhood may soon be dumpster free. It’s a move to deal with hungry bears.

The county is considering the removal of about 14 dumpsters in the Eagle Creek Canyon Court area.

The push for change comes as a way to prevent bears in the area from getting in the dumpsters.

Instead, a compactor has been placed nearby for residents to take their trash.

Residents say they’ve already seen a difference.

“I think it’s working. It’s a lot better. I don’t know if that’s enough for everyone in the community here because this is a pretty good size community,” neighbor Jesse Lund said. “I guess they’re doing the best they can.”

The county says it plans to send out letters and post notices beforehand. If people are opposed to driving to dump their trash, the dumpsters will most likely stay.

 

