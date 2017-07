ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for your help trying to track down the crooks behind a break-in at a popular Albuquerque bakery.

The owner of Golden Crown Panaderia downtown says it happened Wednesday night.

He says the thieves were caught on surveillance.

One crawled in through a window and lt another man in, the two stole then stole cash from the registers.

The owner says police were able to get fingerprints on everything the men touched.