Police meet with neighbors worried about ‘South Capitol Creeper’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The name says enough — the “South Capitol Creeper.”

That’s what people are calling the pervert who is flashing and groping women in the same Santa Fe neighborhood.

Thursday, neighbors met with police to express their concerns, and find out what’s being done to catch him. They were able to talk with detectives about information on these concerning cases, and they say they’re on the lookout.

“He’s breaking into homes. He’s physically touching them so that’s pretty gutsy and violating, and it’s going to escalate,” neighbor Kristine Hollingsworth said.

Last week, a woman said she was watching TV at night with her front door open and looked over to see a man standing in her doorway fondling himself.

She says she screamed and hit him with a stick until he ran off, scaling a six-foot wall to get away. Police believe he could be the same guy who was targeting women in the same neighborhood last summer. They’re asking for the public’s help to finally catch him, saying some people were hesitant to get involved.

“There were several reports last year that they don’t want to document anything. We need the community to step up and talk to us,” Detective Jimmie Montoya said.

Last summer, Santa Fe Police point to three cases they think could be linked to this latest one. A man was accused of reaching in through a window to grope a woman in the shower, grabbing a woman by the waist while she was cooking dinner in her home, and fondling himself in a woman’s bedroom.

Police say in all but one of the cases involving the suspect, people have left a window open or a door unlocked. Police urged neighbors on Thursday to lock up their homes, especially at night.

Police believe the suspect is roughly 6-feet tall with an athletic build, tan skinned, with light brown hair in a crew cut.