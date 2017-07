ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A person or people behind a shooting that police say left one person dead in southeast Albuquerque are still on the run.

After 10 p.m. Wednesday police say they found a man with a possible gunshot wound in a neighborhood near San Mateo and Gibson.

He was transported to UNMH Where he later died.

They say no one is in custody.

No major roads were blocked off in the area at last check.

Information is limited at this time.