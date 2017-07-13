Police issue new warrant for Green Jeans burglary suspect

By Published: Updated:
Nicholas Smith
Nicholas Smith

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are out looking for a suspect in a string of burglaries just hours after he was released from jail.

Nicholas Smith, 23, was arrested in connection to five burglaries at Green Jeans Farmery near Carlisle and I-40.

Wednesday, a judge ordered him released without bond, citing new court rules implemented just this month.

Now, there’s a warrant out for Smith’s arrest stemming from new burglary charges.

In a criminal complaint, police say Smith broke into a gas station near Carlisle and Menaul five times since April. They say a manager saw Smith on the news, arrested for the Green Jeans robberies, and recognized him as the burglar she saw on surveillance.

Police reviewed that footage and say it’s Smith.

