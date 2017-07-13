On The Stage: ‘Funny Money’ At The Adobe Theater

Tim Riley who plays Henry Perkins, a mild-mannered accountant, who finds a briefcase full of money, and Daniel Anaya and Vic Johnson who plays Henry’s friend, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to ‘Funny Money’ playing at the Adobe Theater.

The show is running July 7 through July 30 at the Adobe Theater every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. There is also a Pay-What-You-Will performance on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living