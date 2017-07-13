New program launches in Albuquerque to help adults attend college

By Published:
unm-students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program has been launched to give adults a chance to go to college.

“Graduate Albuquerque” is a support system for adults wanting to go to college.

Mentors provide financial coaching to help people who are often balancing work and family figure out how they will pay their tuition. Mentors then help the adults get enrolled and connect them with people who can help them succeed.

“So this has benefits to the individual, it helps them to be able to improve their livelihood and their family’s livelihood, but it also has benefits to our community as a whole and the economic vitality of our community,”

While Thursday marked the official launch, about 90 people are already in the program.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s