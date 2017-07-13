New program launches in Albuquerque to help adults attend college

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new program has been launched to give adults a chance to go to college.

“Graduate Albuquerque” is a support system for adults wanting to go to college.

Mentors provide financial coaching to help people who are often balancing work and family figure out how they will pay their tuition. Mentors then help the adults get enrolled and connect them with people who can help them succeed.

“So this has benefits to the individual, it helps them to be able to improve their livelihood and their family’s livelihood, but it also has benefits to our community as a whole and the economic vitality of our community,”

While Thursday marked the official launch, about 90 people are already in the program.