New Mexico musicians will be honored at an inaugural Awards show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The New Mexico Music Commission Foundation will host a performance to honor local music legends and beneficiaries.

The inaugural Platinum Music Awards will recognize the state’s top musical talent, and feature tribute performances to celebrate the lifetime achievements for six honorees. The event benefits the New Mexico Music Commission’s “Music in School” programs, and Solace Crisis Treatment Center. In addition, Solace Crisis Treatment Center’s 2017 Person of the Year will be announced that night.

The event will take place at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 to $100.

For more information on the event or the beneficiaries, visit the NMNCF website.