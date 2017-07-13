New Mexico man takes plea deal in wire fraud case

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico businessman who swindled an elderly couple out of a million dollars has taken a sweet plea deal.

Bobby Willis, who was once the subject of a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

He admits taking the couple’s money and never investing it in real estate as he said he would. Willis says he and his wife spent the money.

Willis was facing up to 20 years in prison before his plea deal, but could get less than two years now.

He is already serving probation in another fraud case.