New Mexicans are calling the new license plate ‘hot’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers will soon be seeing something new on the road — license plates, and some New Mexicans are calling them hot.

The plates feature something many of us love, chile. So far, the red and green chiles have been a hit.

According to the Motor Vehicle Department, more than 3,000 of the new license plates have been sold since Friday.

“I love the license plate,” Ciro Ramirez said.

“It’s different from the others. It is really cool. Cool design,” Juanito Mireles said.

“I like the chile style,” Lloyd Plants said.

If you are from New Mexico or have been here long enough, you know chile is a big deal.

“It’s awesome here. Awesome chile. Great flavor. All the time. Every time,” Joe Diaz said.

“I love the green chile and red chile here. It’s some of the best in the world,” Plant said.

“It really tells the people something about New Mexico, you know?” Ramirez said.

That’s why the new plate features the beloved vegetable.

In a new release about the license plate sales, the governor even took a jab at Colorado.

“And while I enjoy a little friendly competition with our neighbors to the north, I think we all know what that there’s only one chile capital of the world: New Mexico,” Gov. Susana Martinez said.

The chiles can’t take all the credit.

“I like the whole color, how it is with the yellow the black and the red. It’s pretty awesome,” Diaz said.

While the new license plate design is getting a lot of attention, others say they still prefer the old ones.

And while the state is constantly pushing New Mexico-made chile, the license plates are not made here. They’re from Canada.

The MVD had ordered 50,000 of them to start.

Lawmakers in Colorado just signed off on their own chile license plate, but it doesn’t come out until next year.