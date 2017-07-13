Neighbors call ‘stinky pond’ in side yard unsightly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors say the fish pond built in the side yard of a 4,000 square foot Foothills home isn’t just unsightly — it’s smelly.

The home sits on Velma Court NE near Indian School and Tramway. On Wednesday, a neighbor complained to the city that the pond is a potential health hazard.

The pond is in the side yard to the east of the large house, fenced in by a rather short wall with “windows.” It’s green from algae, half-empty and trash-riddled.

There’s at least a dozen Koi in the water.

KRQE News 13 spoke with two neighbors in the area, one of whom made the complaint. They did not want to go on camera, but did tells KRQE News 13 off-camera that the pond is gross, often smelly and needs to go.

They also brought up concerns of health issues regarding mosquito breeding.

As KRQE News 13 was in the neighborhood checking it out, the Environmental Health Department showed up in response to the 311 complaint.

The workers threw briquettes into the pond, which will treat it for any larva through the remainder of the mosquito season, which ends in October. The treatment won’t harm the fish

Whether the pond’s lack of attractiveness and stink violates city code, the Planning and Zoning Department says no. Although, if the home is vacant for 90 straight days and falls to shambles and the pond gets worse, the city might be able to do something. Workers will keep tabs on it starting Thursday.

As for the homeowner, no one appears to be living in the home. The door has a lock box. A check of court records shows the homeowner is being sued by the bank. Next week, a judge is supposed to determine if the house goes up for a foreclosure sale.