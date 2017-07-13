Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Showers In & Out

High pressure will move up to the four corners over the next two days. That position will lead to isolated to scattered storms across most of New Mexico. However, with the high to our west we won’t see widespread moisture across most the state.  More hit and miss showers than anything else through the weekend. Some models are showing high pressure moving back east next week. That could lead to an uptick in storms.

