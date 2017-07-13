Man pleads guilty to watching little girl in Durango bathroom

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A man who watched a little girl use the bathroom at the Durango Welcome Center has pleaded guilty.

The 9-year-old says 39-year-old Hernando Tsosie looked over the bathroom stall at least twice while she was in it.

Police tell the Durango Herald, the girl ran out screaming and that’s when the girl’s father found Tsosie touching himself.

The father was able to hold Tsosie there until officers arrived.

Tsosie pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy for sexual gratification — a felony.

He will be sentenced in September.