ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, an Albuquerque man accused of attacking two cops was sentenced to seven years in prison.

John Sena was arrested last month on San Mateo and Candelaria after a fight with his girlfriend.

Police say Sena kicked one officer and went for another’s Taser, then tried to strangle the officer with his own lapel cords.

Sena is a convicted felon, and that arrest violated his probation. He is scheduled for court on Monday to face new charges for the fight with police.