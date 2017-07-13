Los Alamos museum hosts multimedia Manhattan Project exhibit

.LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – The Bradbury Science Museum in Los Alamos is slated to host a new multimedia exhibit on the Manhattan Project.

The interactive exhibit, Manhattan on the Mesa: Manhattan Project Properties at Los Alamos, opens Saturday and tells the story of Los Alamos National Laboratory scientists working on the world’s first atomic bomb.

New Mexico Highlands University students developed the multimedia exhibit that features 3-D models, videos, virtual reality, and graphic panels.

The interactive team also created a scavenger hunt that uses technology to decode images using colored filters.

During the World War II-era Manhattan Project, scientists in the then-secret town of Los Alamos worked to develop an atomic bomb later dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.