Local theater gains attention by offering “pay-what-you-will” performance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -In honor of a production aptly entitled “Funny Money”, theater-goers are offered the rare opportunity to pay whatever amount suits them.

The play, Funny Money, is currently running at the Adobe Theater on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m, and Sunday at 2 p.m, through Sunday, July 30. The production is offering a “Pay-What-You-Will” performance on Thursday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the actors.

For more information on the play or the specially priced performance, visit the theater website.