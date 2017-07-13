Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A partly to mostly cloudy sky covers the state this morning with temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Moisture continuing to stream in over the state will give way to another round of scattered showers and storms over northern, western and central NM. There is potential for storms to turn severe, mainly over the far Northeast Plains and far southwest corner. Top threats: heavy rain (localized flooding), frequent lightning, small hail and strong winds. Afternoon temperatures will be near to just below where we were earlier in the week – expect widespread 70s, 80s and 90s (not likely to see triple digits).

FRIDAY: Another round of scattered storms will favor the western 2/3rds of the state. Afternoon highs will stay put in the low 90s across the ABQ-metro.