July 13th Morning Rush: Officer shot in northeast Albuquerque SWAT situation

1. A suspect is in custody and an officer is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting. Officers were called out to Wyoming and Montgomery around 11 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a verbal dispute. The victims escaped by the time officers arrived, but the suspect was still inside with a child. Police say he was armed. APD says the suspect let the child go before he fired several shots at officers from inside the home. The officer who was shot is said to be in good condition.

2. President Trump is waking up in Paris to tackle issues like the crisis in Syria. He’s still defending his son, Donald Trump Jr. after recent revelations that he visited with a Russian lawyer during the campaign who claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a recent interview, the President insisted Russian President Putin was likely rooting for Clinton. In the meantime, his pick for FBI director testified if any candidate is approached by any threat or effort by another country to interfere with our elections, the FBI would want to know.

3. A partly to mostly cloudy sky covers the state this morning with temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

4. People who live in Santa Fe are planning to meet to discuss a man they’ve dubbed “The South Capitol Creep.” This comes after recent reports of a man exposing himself and touching women in the neighborhood. The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Cornell Park on Galisteo Parkway.

5. Lobo football is trying to entice fans to games by cutting season ticket prices by 10 percent. This is after a decline in ticket sales. Last year alone, the average attendance was down from the year before, by about 3,000 fans per game. That’s despite a winning season under Coach Bob Davie.

The Morning’s Top Stories