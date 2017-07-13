Isaac ‘The Shermanator’ Marquez is living out his dream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Isaac Marquez, or as MMA fighters know him “The Shermanator,” is a 32-year-old UFC super fan. He loves everything UFC and that’s why one day he decided to just go to Jackson Wink Academy and see the fighters.

“He came to just come and check out the gym and I told him, ‘You like MMA?’ and he said, ‘I love fighting,’ and then I said, ‘Alright. Well are you here to just watch or do you want to train?’ and he said, ‘I want to train.’ So, I said alright let’s do this,” Diego Sanchez explained.

It was just an impulse idea to train Isaac, but now over three months later Marquez is loving his training and has built a new relationship with his coach.

“Diego, he’s my friend. My brother,” Isaac Marquez said.

He’s picked up on the sport very fast and has lost nearly 25 pounds in the time he has been training. Coming to the gym and training alongside Diego Sanchez was a dream come true in itself, but Diego is taking it a step further and getting Isaac in the octagon for a fight.

“He believes it with all of his heart, so I am going to make it happen. You know, he will be facing me, so I will be his opponent and we are going to have a championship fight,” Sanchez said.

Diego says that he needs a little more work before he can fight, but he expects to have “The Shermanator” on one of the Jackson MMA Series Cards in the next couple of months. It will be a title fight and if there is anyone who deserves a championship belt, it’s Isaac Marquez.

“Isaac lost his mother to dementia and if you ever talk to Isaac he will show you his tattoo. He is doing it all for his mom, and he is going to win the championship for his mom. So, that’s the kind of heart that this kid has,” Diego Sanchez said.