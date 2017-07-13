Hot housing market encourages home renovations…but money planning tips are essential

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -With renovation mania at an all-time high, KRQE viewers are cautioned to follow prudent financial planning tips.

In Albuquerque, and across the Nation, housing markets are heating up and homeowners are turning to home renovation projects to boost their property values. Fractal Profile Wealth Management offers tips to help viewers save money before starting projects, such as budgeting 10 percent more per project for unforeseen costs, and negotiating rates with contractors.

Additional Tips:

Don’t Overspend on Home Projects

Prioritize

Set Your Budget

Get a Bid & Negotiate

Watch for Scams

For more money-saving tips on home renovations and more, visit the wealth management website.