Healthcare group donates nerf gear to encourage kids to be active

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United Healthcare is hoping their donation will encourage some Albuquerque kids to be active.

They donated nerf energy game kits to nearly 150 kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

United Healthcare worked with Hasbro as part of a nationwide program to help reduce childhood obesity through “exergaming.”

Thursday the kids got to get their hands on them and give them a try.

Kids can also get “energy points” when they participate in something physical and United Healthcare is donating nearly 10,000 kits to schools and communities across the country.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s