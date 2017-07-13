Healthcare group donates nerf gear to encourage kids to be active

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – United Healthcare is hoping their donation will encourage some Albuquerque kids to be active.

They donated nerf energy game kits to nearly 150 kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico.

United Healthcare worked with Hasbro as part of a nationwide program to help reduce childhood obesity through “exergaming.”

Thursday the kids got to get their hands on them and give them a try.

Kids can also get “energy points” when they participate in something physical and United Healthcare is donating nearly 10,000 kits to schools and communities across the country.