Former teacher charged with sex abuse expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former middle school teacher accused of child abuse is expected in court.

Kenneth Jehle a former teacher at Taft Middle School is charged with child abuse and molestation of a minor.

Recently documents revealed prosecutors found photos and check-in’s on his Facebook page, suggesting he had visited Thailand.

The state wants the court to re-arrest the former teacher and hold him in jail until trial.

He faces more than 37 years in prison for the charges.

He’s set to go before a judge at 9 a.m. Thursday for an evidentiary hearing.

