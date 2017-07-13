For Your Health: Childhood Ear Infections With Audiology Associates

Dr. Kathleen Romero from Audiology Associates, joined New Mexico Living to share the dangers of childhood ear infections.

The main developmental concerns for children with chronic ear infections are going to be speech and hearing. Some infections may only be a build-up of fluid, others can lead to more serious concerns. Children should have their hearing check annually and most schools to check students for problems.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Audiology Associates