Donald Cerrone is healthy and ready for UFC 214

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anyone who knows Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone knows he loves to fight as much as possible. The UFC scraper is ready to get going again after missing his scheduled slot at UFC 213. A blood infection pushed Cerrone’s much anticipated match up with Robbie Lawler to UFC 214.

“I could’ve fought,” said Cerrone. “Now with the USADA anti doping, as soon as you get an IV you’re done. So once I was in the hospital getting IV’s it was game over.”

Cerrone said he had about 10 days of antibiotic treatment through IV’s. The infection was started with a knee injury.

“I probably should have paid more attention,” said Cerrone. “I thought I just hurt my knee. It was real sore. It got hot and infected then I got real sick. That’s when I knew.”

Cerrone and Lawler are going to fight on an already stacked card that features the Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between Cerrone, Jackson and Wink Academy teammate Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

Cerrone wants to make sure he and Lawler put on a good show. He believes their fighting styles will deliver.

“If you’re not excited about this fight then there is something wrong with you because these are two legends that are going to throw down, you know? That’s what I plan on doing, giving a good show.”

UFC 214 is January 29 in Anaheim, California.