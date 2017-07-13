Chris’ Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Storm action will pick up across central and western New Mexico this afternoon. Storms are already firing across the higher terrain in northern New Mexico early this afternoon.

The storms look to fill-in along the central mountain chain through mid-afternoon. These storms will drift into portions of eastern New Mexico. Meanwhile, another batch of storms will develop across the higher terrain in western New Mexico. These storms could then drift into Albuquerque and Santa Fe later this evening. The southwest and portions of southern New Mexico could also see a decent crop of storms move through this evening too.

After a fairly active Thursday, there will be a down-tick in the storm activity on Friday. That is because an area of high pressure will set up across the Four Corners. This will limit the best chances for storms to the higher terrain for tomorrow and the weekend. A better tap of moisture could move into New Mexico by early next week. This moisture supply could spark more storms across central and western New Mexico to start next week.