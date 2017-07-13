APD officer shot in northeast Albuquerque SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An officer is expected to be okay Thursday morning after being shot in the shoulder in the northeast heights.

That officer is currently in the hospital and police say the gunman is finally in custody after an hours-long stand-off near Montgomery and Wyoming.

This all started around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night when police received a call about a domestic disturbance.

They say officers arrived on scene to find three people inside the home–a man, a woman and their child.

Police say the mom and her child were able to get out safely, but the man wouldn’t leave.

As they were setting up a perimeter to negotiate, they say the man opened fire.

Eventually, they were able to talk the man down and get him out of the home.

That man is now facing multiple felony charges this morning.

There is no word yet on his identity or the identity of the officer at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News will provide updates as they become available.

Update: man is in custody. Will face felony charges. Woman & child in home at time are safe. Officer recovering from gunshot wound. — Sara Yingling (@KRQE_Yingling) July 13, 2017

Following breaking news in NE ABQ where an officer was hit by gunfire while responding to domestic dispute. pic.twitter.com/0kGx6J3zAz — Sara Yingling (@KRQE_Yingling) July 13, 2017

